Selichos
in Ashkenazic Rite
Venice, 1600
Lot : 1
Selichos
in Ashkenazic Rite
Venice, 1600
Lot : 2
Seder Meah Brachos.
Amsterdam, 1687
18th century Amsterdam leather binding
Lot : 3
Siddur Beis Rachel
by the Semichas Chachamim
Rare First Edition.
Amsterdam, 1741
Lot : 4
Important Kabbalistic Siddur
Siddur Ha’Ar”i – Ohr Hayashar
First Edition.
Amsterdam, 1709
Lot : 5
Unknown Chassidic Siddur
Siddur Beis Tefillah and Tzlosa D’Nehorah Hashalem.
Ostroh, 1827
Lot : 6
Manuscript
Ramak’s Commentary on High Holidays Prayers
Prague, circa 1575
Lot : 7
Manuscript
17th Century Kabbalistic Siddur with Kavanos of the Arizal
as Edited by the Kabbalist Rabbi Nosson Shapira.
Lot : 8
18-Volume Spectacular Miniature Edition of Tanach.
Geneva, 1617
___
Tikkun Sefer Torah.
Amsterdam, 1659
___
Lot : 10
Beer Mayim Chaim
by the Admor Rabbi Chaim of Czernowitz.
First Edition.
Mohyliv-Sedilkov, 1818-1820
Complete and attractive set!
Lot : 11
Tehillim
with Radak’s
Commentary
Isny, Germany, 1542
Lot : 12
Tehillim
with kabbalistic commentary
First and Only Edition.
Venice, 1549
Lot : 13
Sefer Tehillim
and Maamados
with Siddur Nusach Sephard-Chassidic
Zhitomir, 1866
Lot : 14
The Yaabetz
Over 120 hagahos handwritten
by Rabbi Yakov Emdin on Yalkut Shimoni, autographed.
Lot : 15
Chavatzeles Hasharon by the Alshich Hakadosh.
First Edition.
Constantinople, 1563
The first sefer printed by the Alshich Hakadosh!
Lot : 16
Exceedingly rare!
Commentary
on Megillas Koheles
by Rabbi Yitzchak ben Latif
First Edition.
Constantinople, circa 1575
Lot : 17
Lady Reyna Press - Belvedere Palace!
Gal shel Egozim.
Belvedere, circa 1593
___
Segulah for banei, chayei u’mezonei!
Zera Shimshon.
First Edition.
Mantua, 1778
Lot : 19
Mishnayos Slavita
Complete 6 volume Set!
Shisha Sidrei Mishnah. Shapira Press.
Slavita, 1830
Lot : 20
Distinguished provenance!
Kol HaRamaz.
First Edition.
Amsterdam, 1712.
Lot : 21
Talmud Bavli
Maseches Zevachim
Bomberg Press
Venice, 1529
Lot : 22
Talmud Bavli - Maseches Krisus
First Printing of Maseches Krisus!
Bomberg Press.
Venice, 1522
Lot : 23
Fundamental
Extremely rare!
Maharsha, Chiddushei Aggados.
First Edition.
Lublin, 1627
Lot : 24
Rare find!
Maharsha on Masechtos Beitzah and Yevamos
First Edition.
Basel, 1600
Lot : 25
Shulchan shel Arba
by Rabbeinu Bachya.
Mantua, circa 1514
___
Rare Constantinople Work!
Sefer Hamanhig.
First Edition
Constantinople, 1519
Lot : 27
Sefer Krisus
First Edition
Constantinople, 1516
Lot : 28
Kesser Torah.
First Edition.
Constantinople, 1536
Lot : 29
Rare treasure!
Shu”t Mahar”i Ben Lev.
Kuru Chesme, 1598
Lot : 30
Fundamental
Shu”t Rabbi Yosef Karo.
First Edition.
Salonika, 1598
Lot : 31
Sefer Hazikaron.
First Edition.
Ferrara, 1555
Lot : 32
Handwritten and Autographed Glosses
by Rabbi Akiva Eiger
on the Chassam Sofer responsa
Lot : 33
Sefer HaZohar
Cremona, 1559-1560
Magnificent Copy!
Lot : 34
Sefer HaZohar.
Shapira Press.
Slavita, 1824
Complete set with extra wide margins.
Lot : 35
Tikkunei HaZohar.
Shapira Press.
Slavita, 1821
Exceptional copy with wide margins!
REBBISHER COPY!
Lot : 36
List to Rabbi Chaim Vital’s Sefer Hasegulos V’harefuos handwritten by His Son Rabbi Shmuel Vital
Complete Manuscript 24 leaves (48 Handwritten Sides)
Lot : 37
Manuscript
Otzros Chaim Edited by the Maghreb Kabbalist
Meknes, 1812
Lot : 38
Sefer Malkiel.
Tihingen, 1560
Lot : 39
Likutei Halachos
by Rabbi Nosson of Breslov
Lemberg, 1861
Autographed by Rabbi Tzvi Hersh of Liska!
Lot : 40
Rabbi Nachman of Breslov
Tikkun Haklali.
First Edition.
Breslov, 1821
