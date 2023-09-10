The High Holidays
Auction 16
September 10, 2023 | 2:00 PM EST
Lot : 1

Selichos
in Ashkenazic Rite
 Venice, 1600
Selichos for the whole year according to the customs of the Ashekenazic community, including commentaries, dinim and minhagim. Additional Selichot…

Lot : 2

Seder Meah Brachos.
Amsterdam, 1687
18th century Amsterdam leather binding
Seder Meah Brachos (order of a Hundred Blessings) - contains all the Birkos Hamitzvos and Birkos Nehenin that can be…

Lot : 3

Siddur Beis Rachel
by the Semichas Chachamim
Rare First  Edition.
Amsterdam, 1741
Rare siddur brought to print by the grandchildren of the Semichas Chachamim and Shl”a Hakadosh! Siddur in Ashkenazic-Polish right with…

Lot : 4

Important Kabbalistic Siddur
Siddur Ha’Ar”i – Ohr Hayashar
First Edition.
Amsterdam, 1709
Siddur with the kavanos of the Arizal in Ashkenazic-Polish rite, and the sefer Ohr Tzaddikim which lists customs for daily…

Lot : 5

Unknown Chassidic Siddur
Siddur Beis Tefillah and Tzlosa D’Nehorah Hashalem.
Ostroh, 1827
Siddur in Sephard-Chassidic rite with commentary, kavanos and halachos compiled and edited by Rabbi Aharon ben Rabbi Yechiel Meir Halevi…

Lot : 6

Manuscript
Ramak’s Commentary on High Holidays Prayers
Prague, circa 1575
Important old manuscript (nearly 450-years-old) recording the teachings of the saintly kabbalist Rabbi Moshe Cordovero, the Ramak. The manuscript, written…

Lot : 7

Manuscript
17th Century Kabbalistic Siddur with Kavanos of the Arizal
as Edited by the Kabbalist Rabbi Nosson Shapira.
Siddur for weekdays and Shabbos with the kavanos of the Arizal, arranged by the saintly kabbalist Rabbi Nosson Shapira, author…

Lot : 8

18-Volume Spectacular Miniature Edition of Tanach.
Geneva, 1617
Only 11 cm! Pocket-size edition of Torah, Nevi’im, and Kesuvim with vowels and cantillation marks. 18-volume set printed in Geneva…

Lot : 9

Tikkun Sefer Torah.
Amsterdam, 1659
Spectacular edition in ornate antique leather binding and silver clasps Chamish Chumshei Torah, with the Five Megillos and Haftaros for…

Lot : 10

Beer Mayim Chaim
by the Admor Rabbi Chaim of Czernowitz.
First Edition.
Mohyliv-Sedilkov, 1818-1820
Complete and attractive set!
Chamisha Chumshei Torah with Beer Mayim Chaim by the great tzaddik, kabbalist and Admor Rabbi Chaim of Czernowitz. Sefer Beer…

Lot : 11

Tehillim
with Radak’s
Commentary
 Isny, Germany, 1542
Sefer Tehillim with the commentary of Rabbi Dovid Kimchi, the Radak. The present edition features the Radak’s complete expansive commentary…

Lot : 12

Tehillim
with kabbalistic commentary
First and Only Edition.
Venice, 1549
Sefer Tehillim with kabbalistic commentary by Chacham Rabbi Shlomo ben Rabbi Shem Tov Attia. Rabbi Shlomo Attia was a disciple…

Lot : 13

Sefer Tehillim
and Maamados
with Siddur Nusach Sephard-Chassidic
Zhitomir, 1866
Complete, beautiful copy! The Sefer Tehillim preferred by Chassidic Rebbes. Sefer Tehillim with Diglei Hodaya V’Hamitzvah an anthology of halachos…

Lot : 14

The Yaabetz
Over 120 hagahos handwritten
by Rabbi Yakov Emdin on Yalkut Shimoni, autographed.
Rabbi Yaakov Emden’s autographed copy of sefer Yalkut Shimoni on Chamishah Chumshei Torah (Frankfurt am Main, 1687), with over 120…

Lot : 15

Chavatzeles Hasharon by the Alshich Hakadosh.
First Edition.
Constantinople, 1563
The first sefer printed by the Alshich Hakadosh!
Sefer Daniel with a lengthy, comprehensive commentary by Rabbi Moshe Alshich. This is the first sefer from among the Alshich…

Lot : 16

Exceedingly rare!

Commentary
on Megillas Koheles
 by Rabbi Yitzchak ben Latif
First Edition.
Constantinople, circa 1575
Megillas Koheles with Commentary by the great Chacham Yitzchak ben Latif. The text of the Megillah is printed in block…

Lot : 17

Lady Reyna Press -  Belvedere Palace!
Gal shel Egozim.
Belvedere, circa 1593
___
Commentary and drashos on Sefer Bereishis by Rabbi Menachem Egozi. The title page bears the following inscription: Printed in the…

Lot : 18

Segulah for banei, chayei u’mezonei!
Zera Shimshon.
First Edition.
Mantua, 1778
Drashos and commentary on Chamishah Chumshei Torah and Megillos by the great kabbalist Rabbi Chaim Shimshon Nachmani. ____________________ Segulah of…

Lot : 19

Mishnayos Slavita
Complete 6 volume Set!
Shisha Sidrei Mishnah. Shapira Press.
Slavita, 1830
Beautiful and ornate set of Shisha Sidrei Mishnah printed by the Admor Rabbi Moshe Shapira, Av Beis Din of Slavita,…

Lot : 20

Distinguished provenance!
Kol HaRamaz.
First Edition.
Amsterdam, 1712.
Special blue paper copy Personal copy of Rabbi Tzvi Hersh Berlin with handwritten glosses Commentary on Shisha Sidrei Mishnah and…

Lot : 21

Talmud Bavli
Maseches Zevachim
 Bomberg Press
Venice, 1529
Complete volume of Maseches Zevachim with Rashi and Tosfos. This volume was part of the second edition of Talmud printed…

Lot : 22

Talmud Bavli - Maseches Krisus
First Printing of Maseches Krisus!
Bomberg Press.
Venice, 1522
Maseches Krisus with Rashi’s commentary. Complete volume from the original Bomberg Edition of the Talmud, printed by the celebrated Italian…

Lot : 23

Fundamental
Extremely rare!
Maharsha, Chiddushei Aggados.
First Edition.
Lublin, 1627
Commentary on Aggados of Shas by Rabbi Shmuel ben Eliezer Edeles, the Maharsha. Beautiful, complete copy in exquisite condition! First…

Lot : 24

Rare find!
Maharsha on Masechtos Beitzah and Yevamos
 First Edition.
Basel, 1600
Chiddushim of the Maharsha, Rabbi Shmuel ben Eliezer Edeles, on Masechtos Beitzah and Yevamos. This first edition was printed during…

Lot : 25

Shulchan shel Arba
by Rabbeinu Bachya.
Mantua, circa 1514
Fundamental sefer on Hilchos Brachos, eating and meals, along with mussar kabbala and rules of conduct. The sefer is divided…

Lot : 26

Rare Constantinople Work!
 Sefer Hamanhig.
First Edition
Constantinople, 1519
Halachos and halachic rulings mainly on the topic of Orach Chaim, by Rabbi Avraham ben Rabbi Nosson Hayarchi. Sefer Hamanhig…

Lot : 27

Sefer Krisus
First Edition
Constantinople, 1516
Laws of the Mishnah and Talmud, principles of rulings in halachah, the chronological order of the Tannaim and Amora’im and…

Lot : 28

Kesser Torah.
First Edition.
Constantinople, 1536
Halachos of the 613 mitzvos and 7 mitzvos d’Rabbanan in poetic form by Rabbi Dovid Vital. This sefer is based…

Lot : 29

Rare treasure!
Shu”t Mahar”i Ben Lev.
Kuru Chesme, 1598
Shailos and teshuvos by Rabbi Yosef ben Lev. The present sefer is the fourth volume of his teshuvos and includes…

Lot : 30

Fundamental
Shu”t Rabbi Yosef Karo.
First Edition.
Salonika, 1598
Shailos and teshuvos on Even Haezer by Rabbi Yosef Karo, author of Shulchan Aruch and Beis Yosef. Like all of…

Lot : 31

Sefer Hazikaron.
First Edition.
Ferrara, 1555
Halachic rulings arranged in order of Shas by Rabbi Yishmael Hakohein Tanuji, foremost Egyptian rabbi in the 16th century. Rabbi…

Lot : 32

Handwritten and Autographed Glosses
by Rabbi Akiva Eiger
on the Chassam Sofer responsa
Handwritten glosses by Rabbi Akiva Eiger in the margins of a teshuvah authored by his son-in-law the Chasam Sofer. The…

Lot : 33

Sefer HaZohar
Cremona, 1559-1560
 Magnificent Copy!
Sefer HaZohar by the Holy Tanna Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai Printed and edited based on ancient manuscripts with marginal references.…

Lot : 34

Sefer HaZohar.
Shapira Press.
Slavita, 1824
Complete set with extra wide margins.
Complete set of Zohar by the Tanna Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, edited and amended based on the Constantinople edition and…

Lot : 35

Tikkunei HaZohar.
Shapira Press.
Slavita, 1821
Exceptional copy with wide margins!
REBBISHER COPY!
This beautiful and impressive sefer, featuring extra wide margins, was the first edition of Tikkunei HaZohar printed in Slavita. This…

Lot : 36

List to Rabbi Chaim Vital’s Sefer Hasegulos V’harefuos handwritten by His Son Rabbi Shmuel Vital
Complete Manuscript 24 leaves (48 Handwritten Sides)
One of the most extraordinary legacies of Rabbi Chaim Vital is a lengthy sefer discussing segulos, amulets and remedies.  Importance…

Lot : 37

Manuscript

Otzros Chaim Edited by the Maghreb Kabbalist

Meknes, 1812
Elementary principles and introduction to the wisdom of kabbalah received by Rabbi Chaim Vital from his spiritual master, the Ari…

Lot : 38

Sefer Malkiel.
Tihingen, 1560
___
Sefer Malkiel An ancient and exceedingly rare essential kabbalistic work by Rabbi Malkiel Chizkiya ben Rabbi Avraham, on the topics…

Lot : 39

Likutei Halachos
by Rabbi Nosson of Breslov
 Lemberg, 1861
Autographed by Rabbi Tzvi Hersh of Liska!
___
Sefer Likutei Halachos by Rabbi Nosson of Breslov contains profound explanations of lessons taught by the Arizal and Rabbi Nachman…

Lot : 40

Rabbi Nachman of Breslov
Tikkun Haklali.
First Edition.
Breslov, 1821
___
Printed in the home of Rabbi Nosson of Breslov! Ten chapters of Tehillim that are effective for tikkun habris, revealed…
