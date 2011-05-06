Rabbi Nachman of Breslov

Tikkun Haklali.

First Edition.

Breslov, 1821

___



Printed in the home of Rabbi Nosson of Breslov!

Ten chapters of Tehillim that are effective for tikkun habris, revealed by Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. The present Tikkun Haklali was brought to print for the very first time by Rabbi Shachna of Breslov, in the home of his father Rabbi Nosson of Breslov, and it is an exceedingly valuable and rare sefer!

Rabbi Nachman’s Promise

Prior to his passing, Rabbi Nachman expressed: “Anyone who comes to my tomb and gives a coin to charity and recites these ten kappitelach of Tehillim… I shall endeavor with all my might to affect good for him” (Tikkun Haklali 1b).

Revealing the Ten Mizmorim

In 1805, Rabbi Nachman of Breslov first revealed the wondrous, exalted secret of reciting ten chapters of Tehillim, yet he did not reveal which chapters. Four years later, in 1809, his disciple Rabbi Nosson of Breslev entered his rebbi’s sanctum and glimpsed a handwritten list of ten chapters of Tehillim, yet overcome by awe and fear of his master, he could not recall which chapters had been included in that list. He entreated Rabbi Nachman to reveal the secret to him but Rabbi Nachman refused, only a year later did he reveal them to the public.

Until this very day, multitudes who make the pilgrimage to Rabbi Nachman’s tomb in Uman have kept this awesome segulah revealed by Rabbi Nachman and recite these ten chapters of Tehillim.

Leaves 4-6 open with the prayer “Ashirah la’Hashem b’chayai, ” which Rabbi Nosson authored to recite after the Tikkun Haklali. This was also the very first prayer printed from the anthology of Tefillos Moharanat (see Y’mei Moharanat leaf 45).

The sefer was printed without a title page, and the first half of the first leaf functions as a semi-title page. The present sefer is a wondrous, rare find. G. Shalom inscribed in the record of Rabbi Nosson’s works that “It is a very rare treasure, and there is one such sefer at the burial site of Rabbi Nachman in Uman.”

Breslov, 1821. First edition.

Page Count: 6 leaves. Complete.

Bibliography: Eileh Shmos #146; Neve Tzaddikim p. 67; Ginzei Yisrael #1167, Sifrei Yesod in comments of #386.

