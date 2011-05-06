Rare find!

Maharsha on Masechtos Beitzah and Yevamos

First Edition.

Basel, 1600

Chiddushim of the Maharsha, Rabbi Shmuel ben Eliezer Edeles, on Masechtos Beitzah and Yevamos.

This first edition was printed during the Maharshah’s lifetime.

This was the very first complete sefer printed by the Maharshah (other than a 6-leaf pamphlet printed in Prague in 1598 on Maseches Yevamos 2-13).

The Maharshah’s chiddushim were printed at the requests of his talmidim in the order they were studied in the Maharshah’s yeshivah, without the mention of the author’s name.

The Maharshah’s chiddushim were originally printed in segments over the course of thirty years, and were then later compiled into a single masterpiece, eventually they were added to the volumes of the Gemara as is familiar to all learners today.

Basel, 1600. First edition. Page Count: 50 leaves.



Bibliography: Stefansky, Sifrei Yesod #65.

Written with Ruach Hakodesh

The Maharsha’s chiddushim on Shas are renowned for their depth and razor-sharp precision that clarify the very essence of the Gemara. They were universally accepted as foundational to the study and clarification of pshat of the Gemara, Rashi and Tosfos.

Gedolei Yisrael throughout the generations effusively praised his works, describing them as “Illuminating our eyes in all of Shas” (Shu”t Noda B’Yehudah, Even Haezer Ch. 31) to the extent that many postulated that they were written with ruach hakodesh (She’eris Yisrael by Rabbi Yisrael Villednik citing the Baal Shem Tov; Pri Megadim in Rosh Yosef).

In his letters, the Chazon Ish condemned those who abandoned the study of the Maharshah, as they thereby lost the elemental knowledge of pshat and grew accustomed to learning pilpul only (Kovetz Igros Chazon Ish Vol. 1 Letter 1).

………………………………………..

