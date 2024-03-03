Basel, 1547
Lot : 1
Lot : 2
Important Commentary on Tehillim
Lot : 3
Tehillim with the
Sforno’s Commentary
First Edition.
Venice, 1586
Lot : 4
Tehillim with Chazeh Tzion
First Edition.
Livorno, 1742
Lot : 5
Lot : 6
Year-Round Siddur
with Tehillim, Maamados and Sefer Minhagim
Amsterdam, 1713
Lot : 7
Yad Kol Bo
Singular Edition. Frankfurt am Main, 1725
Contains 14 different books
Lot : 8
Siddur
Sephardic rite
Amsterdam, 1771
Lot : 9
Siddur
with Spanish Translation
Amsterdam, 1772
Lot : 10
Beautiful Machzor
with Selichos
4 Volumes
Amsterdam, 1750
Lot : 11
First Rödelheim Siddur
Exceedingly Rare!
Lot : 12
Kabbalistic Prayers
Lot : 13
Lot : 14
Lot : 15
Chamishah Chumshei Torah
Venice, 1684
Lot : 16
Tanach Goral HaGr”a
Lot : 17
Sefer Yesod
Rishonim
al HaTorah
First Edition.
Livorno, 1783
Lot : 18
Lot : 19
Sefer Yesod
Lot : 20
Composition on Torah and Rashi
Lot : 21
Lot : 22
Lot : 23
Commentary on the Megillos
Rabbi Don Yosef Ibn Yichye
First Edition, 1538
Astonishing! predicted the Jews' return to Eretz Yisrael c.1948!
Lot : 24
Alshich Hakadosh
on the Five Megillos.
Venice, 1601-1606
Complete 5 Volume Set
Lot : 25
Yesha Elokim
on Megillas Esther
First Edition. Venice, 1595
Lot : 26
Commentary on Megillas Esther!
Lot : 27
Lot : 28
Lot : 29
Lot : 30
Lot : 31
Sefer Ben Sira
and Sefer Toviya
Isna, 1542
Lot : 32
Lot : 33
Lot : 34
Talmud Bavli
Maseches Menachos
Bomberg
Venice, 1529
Lot : 35
The first printing of Maseches Bechoros!
Lot : 36
Lot : 37
Lot : 38
Lot : 39
Lot : 40
