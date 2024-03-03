Days

Grand Winter Event
Auction #17

Part 1

Lot : 1

 
476 Year-old Tehilim
 
 
Rare Sefer Tehillim
Basel, 1547
  Small format (11 cm) Sefer Tehillim printed with beautiful calligraphy letters, and interleaved pages. The present edition was printed…

Lot : 2

Important Commentary on Tehillim

 
Norah Tehillos. Singular Editon. Salonika, 1569
 
600 pages!
      Large, two volumes, comprehensive commentary on the entire Sefer Tehillim by Rabbi Yoel Ibn Shuib, one of…

Lot : 3

Tehillim with the

Sforno’s Commentary

 

First Edition.

Venice, 1586
  Sefer Tehillim with the commentary of Rabbeinu Ovadya Sforno. The text of the Tehillim is printed with nekudos,  …

Lot : 4

Tehillim with Chazeh Tzion

 

 

First Edition.

Livorno, 1742

  Sefer Tehillim with the kabbalistic Chazeh Tzion commentary by the eminent kabbalist, Rabbi Emmanuel Chai Ricci, author of Mishnas…

Lot : 5

Tehillim
of the Admor 
Pnei Menachem of Gur
 
with Personal Notes
of Inspiration in Emunah and Bitachon 
  Tehillim with Kabbalistic commentary, owned and used by the Admor Rabbi Pinchas Menachem Alter of Gur, author of Pnei…

Lot : 6

Year-Round Siddur

with Tehillim, Maamados and Sefer Minhagim

 

Impressive extra-wide margins

Amsterdam, 1713
  Large, delightful siddur with prayers for the whole year in Ashkenazic rite, following the customs and nusach of Poland,…

Lot : 7

Yad Kol Bo

Singular Edition. Frankfurt am Main, 1725

 

Contains 14 different books
  Thick, heavy volume encompassing 14 (numerical equivalent of the Hebrew יד [yad]) works of Mikra and prayers with assorted…

Lot : 8

Siddur 

Sephardic rite

 

Amsterdam, 1771
  Spectacular siddur with ornate leather binding and clasps     Siddur with weekday and Shabbos prayers in Sephardic rite.…

Lot : 9

Siddur

with Spanish Translation

 

Amsterdam, 1772

 

Beautiful copy!
  “ how shall they serve Hashem without knowing the meaning of the words of their prayers?”   Order of…

Lot : 10

Beautiful Machzor

with Selichos

 

4 Volumes

 

Amsterdam, 1750

 

 

Engraved Gilded Elaborate Bindings
  Four volumes in leather-bound wooden bindings, featuring large, impressive engravings and original clasps. The bindings are the work of…

Lot : 11

First Rödelheim Siddur


Exceedingly Rare!
  Siddur Safa Brurah. First Edition. Edited by Rabbi Wolf Heidenheim. Rödelheim, 1806   First edition of the most popular…

Lot : 12

Kabbalistic Prayers

 

Shaarei Tzion
 
Prague, 1682
  Anthology of prayers, tikkunim, supplications, and Seder Tikkun Chatzos with kabbalistic kavanos and customs compiled by the holy kabbalist…

Lot : 13

Rare Kabbalistic Siddur
 
Beis Tefillah 
Salonika, 1807

with Handwritten Glosses
   Siddur Beis Tefillah with prayers for weekday, Shabbos and festivals, along with special Kabbalistic prayers and intentions derived from…

Lot : 14

Parchment Siddur
 
Mantua, 1557  
Early Parchment Ashkenazi Siddur Mantua, 1557 Complete rare siddur printed entirely on parchment! Order of prayer according to the customs…

Lot : 15

Chamishah Chumshei Torah

 

Venice, 1684
  Chamishah Chumshei Torah, Megillos and Haftaros with Targum Onkelos on facing sides of the page. A thick heavy sefer,…

Lot : 16

Tanach Goral HaGr”a

 

Amsterdam, 1701
 
 
Beautiful Edition!
  Torah, Nevi’im and Kesuvim meticulously proofread, with charts of kri and ksiv, chaseiros and yeseros, and calendar of haftaros.…

Lot : 17

Sefer Yesod

 

Rishonim

al HaTorah

 

First Edition.

Livorno, 1783
Two primary works by Rishonim     1. Daas Zekenim by the Baalei Tosfos 2. Minchas Yehudah by Rabbi Yehuda ben…

Lot : 18

Sefer Yesod
 
Ralbag
Commentary on the Torah
 
Bomberg Edition
Venice, 1547
Rishonim!                   The Ralbag’s commentary is one of the classic commentaries on Chamisha…

Lot : 19

Sefer Yesod

 

Kli Yakar
al HaTorah
 
 
First Edition
Lublin, 1602
The Kli Yakar is one of the fundamental commentaries on Chamishah Chumshei Torah. First edition, rare! Kli Yakar by Rabbi…

Lot : 20

Composition on Torah and Rashi

Extraordinarily rare!
 
Ho’il Moshe
Singular Edition.
Prague, 1612
From the author of Matteh Moshe   Composition on Torah and Rashi’s commentary by Rabbi Moshe Meth, Av Beis Din…

Lot : 21

Sifsei Chachamim
 
Dyhrenfurth, 1693
Commentary and elaboration on Rashi’s commentary on Chamishah Chumshei Torah by Rabbi Shabsai Meshorrer Bass. Rare copy, complete with illustrated…

Lot : 22

Tzuras Habayis
by the Tosfos Yom Tov 
 
Including the map of the Third Beis Hamikdash
First Edition. Prague, 1602
  Elaborate description of the Third Beis Hamikdash based on the prophecy of Yechezkel Hanavi by Rabbi Yom Tov Lipman…

Lot : 23

Commentary on the Megillos

Rabbi Don Yosef Ibn Yichye

First Edition, 1538

 

Astonishing! predicted the Jews' return to Eretz Yisrael c.1948!
  Commentary on the Five Megillos and Kesuvim by Rabbi Yosef Ibn Yichya. Bologna, 1538   Commentary on the five…

Lot : 24

Alshich Hakadosh

on the Five Megillos.

 

Venice, 1601-1606

 

Complete 5 Volume Set
Beautiful, complete 5-volume set of Rabbi Moshe Alshich’s commentary on the Five Megillos. 1. Masas Moshe on Esther. Venice, 1601.…

Lot : 25

Yesha Elokim

on Megillas Esther

First Edition. Venice, 1595
  Commentary on Megillas Esther by Rabbi Avraham Tzahalon. Important commentary on Megillas Esther that has been cited by many…

Lot : 26

Commentary on Megillas Esther!

 
Manos Halevi
First Edition. Venice, 1585
  Megillas Esther with the classic lengthy commentary of the great kabbalist Rabbi Shlomo Halevi Elkabetz. This is a unique…

Lot : 27

Sefer Yesod
 
Sifri
on Bamidbar & Devarim
 
First Edition
Bomberg Venice, 1546
    Fundamental midrashim by Chazal! Proofread copy!   Midrash halachah from the houses of study of the Tannaim, on…

Lot : 28

Sefer Yesod
 
Pesikta Zutra
 
First Edition
Bomberg Venice, 1546
    Midrashim on Vayikrah, Bamidbar and Devarim by Rabbi Tuvia ben Rav Eliezer . Rabbi Tuvia possessed numerous midrashim…

Lot : 29

Rare commentary on Medrash Rabba
 
Toldos Noach
Cracow, 1634
Midrash Rabba Sefer Shmos with comprehensive commentary by Rabbi Noach ben Rabbi Pesach of Pinsk, Dayan of Cracow. The commentary…

Lot : 30

Sefer Yesod
 
Tanna Dvei Eliyahu

 

First Edition
Venice, 1598
  Midrash Aggadah on the pesukim of the Torah and Nevi’im revealed by Eliyahu Hanavi. This Midrash is one of…

Lot : 31

Sefer Ben Sira

and Sefer Toviya

 

Isna, 1542
  Two sefarim of scripture which were inscribed during ancient times known as sefarim chitzonim (Jewish apocrypha). these scriptures were…

Lot : 32

Mishnayos Kaf Nachas
2 volumes
 
Amsterdam, 1643 
Shisha Sidrei Mishnah with Kaf Nachas commentary, a concise, basic interpretation of the Mishnah, its reasoning and explanation of hard…

Lot : 33

Mishnayos Zera Yisrael
by Author of Tiferes Yisrael
 
 
First Edition
Vilna, 1854
Complete 6-volume set!   Short, concise commentary on Shisha Sidrei Mishnah by Rabbi Yisrael Lifschitz, Av Beis Din of Danzig.…

Lot : 34

Talmud Bavli

Maseches Menachos

 

Bomberg 

Venice, 1529
    Maseches Menachos with the commentaries of Rashi and Tosafos; includes Piskei Tosafos. This is a complete volume from…

Lot : 35

The first printing of Maseches Bechoros!

 
Bomberg
Venice, 1522
    Volume from the first complete set of Talmud Bavli! Maseches Bechoros with Rashi’s and Tosfos’ commentaries. This is…

Lot : 36

Sefer Yesod
 
Mordechai
 
Riva de Trento, 1559
Fundamental halachic work
    Halachic rulings in order of Shas. Contains rulings and teshuvos of the great Ashkenazic sages by Rabbeinu Mordechai…

Lot : 37

Chochmas Manoach
 
 
First Edition
Prague, 1612
  First and very rare edition of comments and chiddushim on Shas by Rabbi Hendel Manoach ben Rabbi Shmarya. The…

Lot : 38

Original work on melachos of Shabbos
 
Tal Oros
 
First Edition
Prague, 1616
  Chiddushim in halachah and explanations of the 39 constructive Melachos prohibited on Shabbos by Rabbi Shaul ben Rabbi Dovid,…

Lot : 39

Birkas Hazevach
 
With an important addition handwritten by his son, the Kav Hayashar
  Sefer Yesod Hagahos, chiddushim and commentary on Seder Kodshim by Rabbi Shmuel Aharon Kaidenover, famously called ‘The Birkas Hazevach’…

Lot : 40

Sefer Yesod
 
Korban Nesanel
 
First Edition
Karlsruhe, 1755
  Commentary, explanation, chiddushim in halachah and comments on Piskei HaRosh in Seder Moed and Seder Nashim by Rabbi Nesanel…
