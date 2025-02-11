The Siddur of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt”l

The personal prayer book used by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt”l during the last ten years of his life.

A sense of kedusha pervades this holy prayer book, in which Rabbi Kanievsky, the pillar of Torah and prayer in our generation, poured out his prayers to his Creator.

In this prayer book, Maran Rabbi Chaim zt”l prayed three times daily—on weekdays, Shabbos, and holidays—for the entire Jewish people. He gazed with pure eyes at each word, shedding tears that were absorbed and visible on the pages. With his holy hands, he turned page after page.

On the inner cover of the prayer book, there is a handwritten testimony from the known gabbai of the Lederman Shul, Rabbi Aharon Cohen shlit”a, stating: “I, the undersigned, attest that Rabbeinu Maran Sar HaTorah zt”l, prayed from this prayer book on weekdays and Shabbos, for Shacharis, Mincha, and Maariv, as well as on holidays, for over 10 years.

The signs of use and tears are all from Maran zt”l. I, the undersigned, Aharon Cohen, Gabbai of the Lederman Shul, testify to this.”

The words of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky himself on praying from a siddur that a tzaddik prayed from :

Rabbi Shmuel David Friedman, author of Sadeh Tzofim, recounts that Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky told him that “there is significance to praying from a siddur in which a tzaddik has prayed.” In his typical manner, Rabbi Chaim brought proof from the Gemara in Chullin (91b), where Yaakov Avinu said upon reaching Beis El: “Could it be that I passed by a place where my forefathers prayed, and I did not pray there?”

Rabbi Chaim explained that just as there is significance to a place where a tzaddik prayed, so too there is significance to a siddur in which a tzaddik prayed.

(Besod Sichah, p. 285)

Watch Rebbetzin Kolodetsky, daughter of R’ Chaim, speak about the Siddur (YouTube) Click Here

His father-in-law, HaGaon Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, stated about him: “

‘The power of prayer and blessing in this generation is with Reb Chaim.”

Reb Chaim (1928-2022) – This common and affectionate title highlights the deep sense of closeness all Jews felt towards him, without exception, across all communities and denominations. The immense admiration for him among all circles and communities of Israel has no parallel in previous generations. Even though he lived modestly and devoted his days to Torah study, his reputation spread far and wide. People from every corner of the world sought his advice, prayers, blessings, and salvation. Indeed, countless stories and testimonies abound about how Reb Chaim’s blessings and prayers bore fruit.

The famous “Lederman” Shul on Rashbam Street in Bnei Brak is the shul where Reb Chaim Kanievsky prayed for decades, as did his father the Steipler. In his final years, a special bridge was built from his home directly to the shul. The shul strictly follows the customs of the Chazon Ish, and for over seventy years has operated almost without the slightest change. On Shabbos, it is lit by ‘lux’ lamps rather than electricity, and throughout the year operates according to ‘winter time’ just like was done in Reb Chaim’s home. Every year, Reb Chaim would complete Talmud Bavli in this shul and Talmud Yerushalmi in his home.

After the passing of the Steipler, Reb Chaim was recognized as the most important Torah figure in the shul. However, he refused to sit in the mizrach (the most honored place), and a special prayer place was arranged for him along the left wall, where the siddur was placed.

An interesting phenomenon: The daily prayer pages show many signs of use (especially the pages for ‘Ahavah Rabah’ and ‘Krias Shema, ‘ which he recited with great deliberation), while the supplication – תחנון – pages are clean and smooth. This is because Reb Chaim served as a sandek every day and therefore did not recite these supplications.

Description of the Siddur:

Siddur Siach Tefillah – Nusach Ashkenaz with a compilation of halachos from Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky’s halacha sefer ‘Shoneh Halachos’ and according to the customs of the Vilna Gaon and the Chazon Ish zt”l. Published by Maor Eynaim, Bnei Brak, 2011.

Size: 30.5 cm.

Page Count: [6], 570 pages.

On the page before the cover, his signature: Chaim Kanievsky.

Condition: Numerous signs of use and tear stains. Reinforced with adhesive tape on several pages due to heavy use. The binding is secured with cloth adhesive applied during Reb Chaim’s lifetime. Numerous signs of use and tear stains. Reinforced with adhesive tape on several pages due to heavy use. The binding is secured with cloth adhesive applied during Reb Chaim’s lifetime. ……………………………

Any inquiries about this lot?