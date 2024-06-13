Fascinating First Time Discovery!



100 Handwritten Hagaos

Written by The

Tosfos Yom Tov.

Sefer Toras Chatos by the Rema – Cracow, 1591 with approximately 100 handwritten glosses on the margins. Written in the holy hand of Rabbi Yom Tov Lipman Heller, renowned throughout Israel for his commentary on the Mishna- the Tosfos Yom tov.

Toras Haoshom by the Tosfos Yom Tov and the Hagaos presented here.

The sefer Toras Chatos by the Rema printed first during his lifetime, was accepted throughout Ashkenaz and Poland as the fundamental halachic sefer on Yoreh Deah, practicing as a guide for practical Halachos of Kashrus. On this, the tosfos yom tov wrote his work titled Toras HaOshom – Hagaos on the sefer Toras Chatos.

The Tosfos Yom Tov mentions Toras Haoshom several times in his other works. The manuscript of Toras Haoshom was also available to some of the great Achronim.

It was only in 1977 that the book ‘Torat Haoshom’ saw light for the first time. Even then, however, it was not printed in its entirety because the manuscript from which the sefer was published (which was previously in Rabbi Dovid Oppenheim’s library and is now in Oxford) contains missing text at the beginning, middle, and end.

Whereas the sefer presented here includes glosses from the beginning of the sefer .

This manuscript contains many Hagaos that have never been published or seen before that were written directly by the Tosfos Yom Tov for his composition of Toras Haoshom.

The Glosses Content: corrections to the sefer from errors, comparisons to the Rema’s rulings on Shulchan Aruch, explanations and commentary, the opinion of the Maharshal when different then the Rema, discussions on the Remas rulings.

The Tosfos Yom Tov worte these Hagaos over the course of several years editing and reediting it as is evident from the content of the manuscript and from the styles of handwriting.

An in-depth study ( see link )conducted on these glosses clearly revealed: in dozens of the glosses in the sefer there is a complete similarity to the words of the Tosfos Yom Tov in his Seforim – Divrei Chamudos (formerly called Lechem Chamudos) and Toras Haoshom, and there are even glosses where the words are ‘letter by letter word for word’, and even the other glosses, are completely identical in content to the compositions mentioned. Thus definitively affirming that the author of these hagaos is Rabbi Yom Tov Lipman Heller, as is evident from each of these haggaos.

Furthermore, on page 19a (in the glossary to Klal 23 Din 3) he writes:

And I answered this in my sefer Lechem Chamudot… – and indeed the identical words appear in his sefer Divrei Camudot. The handwriting of the rest of the glosses are identical to the above-mentioned gloss and it is obvious that they were written by the same pen.

The handwriting of the glosses was of course compared to other verified manuscripts of the Tosfos Yom Tov was found to be identical to his handwriting.

In the above-mentioned study about seventy glosses were taken from the sefer displaying them column by column with the words of the Tosfod Yom Tov from his other works. When comparing their content, it is clearly visible that the glosses written in this sefer are from the same pen of the Tosfos Yom Tov.

Summary: Toras Chatos by the Rema one of the most widely spread halacha sefarim in Ashkenaz and Poland, with 100 glosses handwritten by the renowned Tosfos Yom Tov – Rabbi Yom Tov Lipman Heller. The glosses form the basis of his sefer Toras Haoshom with many significant and important additions.



Description of the sefer:

Toras Chatos. Cracow 1591



Page count: 84,

the last 19

pages- index, are missing. these pages are

known to be in a private collection in n.y



Size: 19 cm, in addition to the glosses of the Tosfos Yom Tov there are other important glosses from a later period.

Good condition. New leather binding.

The Holy Gaon Rabbi Yom Tov Lipman Heller (1579-1647) renowned throughout Israel for his famous compositions: the Tosfos Yom Tov on the Mishna, Madaneu Melech, Pilpula Charifta on the Rosh, and more. He was the prime disciple of the Maharal of Prague, served as rabbi in the great cities of Vienna, Prague and Cracow. His descendants number amongst the distinguished families of klal yisroel amongst them great Tzadikim and Rabbonim.

His teachings were highly acclaimed by the greats of the generations as is notable from when the Noda Beyehuda instructed one, to learn Mishna with the commentary of the Tosfos Yom Tov as a tikun of repentance. (see Noda Beyehuda 1 Orach Chaim ch. 35). The holy Or Hachaim in his introduction to his sefer Chefetz Hashem notably expressed, ‘he has a sign that his learning is with the correct intentions [torah lishma] since he frequently has the way of thinking as the Tosfos Yom Tov.

