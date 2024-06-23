To attend this auction live or leave absentee bids
Days
Hrs
Min
Sec
Lot : 4
Lot : 5
Lot : 6
Manuscript on Parchment
Lot : 7
Lot : 8
Rare
Siddur Nusach Sefard [Chassidic]
Yas 1843
Lot : 9
Lot : 10
Lot : 11
Precisely Edited by the
'Minchas Shai'
Lot : 12
“Canizal” Commentaries on Rash”i
Kushta - Constantinople, 1525
Lot : 13
Lot : 14
Lot : 15
Lot : 16
Lot : 17
Original signature of the holy Bach
Rabbi Yoel Sirkis
Cracow 1629
Lot : 18
Rare
Sefer Yesod
Lot : 19
Fascinating First Time Discovery!
Lot : 20
Lot : 21
Lot : 22
Lot : 23
Lot : 24
Lanzburg 1732
Impressive manuscript with illustrated title page
Lot : 25
Lot : 26
Lot : 27
Rare printing with wide margins.
Lot : 28
Lot : 29
Lot : 30
Lot : 31
Lot : 32
Lot : 33
Lot : 34
Lot : 35
Lot : 36
Lot : 37
Lot : 38
Lot : 39
Lot : 40
Lot : 41
Lot : 42
Lot : 43
Lot : 44
Lot : 45
Lot : 46
Sir Frederic William Burton (1816-1900)
Powered by WEB2
© All Rights Reserved Genazym