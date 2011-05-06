Manuscript with writings

from the Beis Halevi

and many other

Gedolei Yisroel



Handwritten never published manuscript of Sefer Beis Yaakov with Farnumerenten (Autograph Book) and Rare Letters of Approbation by Gedolei Yisrael between 1883-1885.

Sefer Beis Yaakov, by Rabbi Yechiel Michel Luria, a descendant of the Vilna Gaon, with a farnumerenten, an autograph book. (see below)

The notebook contains over 300 (!) signatures of Rabbanim and layleaders from Jewish communities which the author collected over three years of wandering throughout the borders of Russia between the years 1883-1885. Among them are dozens of autographs by prominent Rabbanim and Gedolei Yisrael.

Among the Rabbanim who signed letters of approbation endorsing the author and his sefer are Rabbi Yosef Dov Halevi Soloveitchik, Av Beis Din of Brisk and author of Beis Halevi, who inscribed four lines of praise and signed it with his autograph.

“I have seen many great people who have lavishly praised the rabbi… Moreinu Harav Yechiel Michel Luria ny”a, who descends from holy lineage, a grandson of the Vilna Gaon z”l and author of S[eder] H[a]d[oros] z”l, and I have perused his sefer which emerged from the printing house, and I request that the generous members of the nation assist and support him wherever he goes. The words of… Yosef Dovber ben Rabbi Yitzchak Zev Halevi.”

Leaf 59b features the autograph of the Beis Halevi’s eldest son Rabbi Avraham Baruch Soloveitchik (elder brother of Rabbi Chaim Halevi Soloveitchik).

Letter by the Ridvaz – Five lines.

Rabbi Yisrael Eisenstadt (1837-1896) –author of the widely-acclaimed sefer Amudei Eish.

Rabbi Aryeh Leib Horowitz (1839-1896) –son of Rabbi Yisrael Salanter. “Aryeh Leib son of…Moreinu Harav Yisrael Salanter zt”l.”

The Admor Rabbi Shmaryahu Noach Schneerson (1847-1923), Av Beis Din of Babruysk, was the son of Rabbi Yehuda Leib of Kopust, son of the Tzemach Tzedek.

Along with a long list of endorsments written and signed by the Gedolim of Russia. See below .

Farnumerenten – Autograph Book

In the past, it was common for an author who lacked the means to print his manuscript to visit Jewish communities and collect signatures from individuals who pledged to purchase the sefer after it was published. The author would wander from city to town to village collecting signatures and commitments, and the buyers would sign their names in his autograph book and supply him with a modest advance on the cost of the book.

Upon arriving in any town or city, an author of a sefer would first proceed to the home of the local Rabbi who would sign an endorsement letter appealing to the townspeople to assist the traveling author. Upon seeing the Rav’s endorsement and signature, the locals would subscribe to purchase the sefer. In many cases, the list of subscribers was printed in the back of the sefer. Since the author generally had no use for the list once printing and dissemination were complete, he would usually dispose of it, which is why autograph books like these are extremely rare finds.

The following is a list of the towns and villages visited by Rabbi Yechiel Michel Luria along with the list of autographs of prominent Rabbanim who signed their names in the Autograph Book, in order of appearance:

Vilna (leaf 53a)

Letter of Recommendation by Rabbi Yaakov Dovid Wilovsky, the Ridvaz (1845-1914). As one of the great Achronim, the Ridvaz succeeded the Beis Halevi as Av Beis Din of Slutsk and subsequently relocated to Chicago and then to Tzfas, serving as Av Beis Din in both cities. A less-known aspect of his fascinating life is that for a one-year period, he heeded the request of Rabbi Mattisyahu Strassen and traveled to Vilna to serve as a moreh tzedek and maggid. Certificates signed by the Ridvaz during this year (1883) are particularly rare.

“Also we gave the author an advance of one ruble. The widow and brothers Re’em.”

Brisk (leaf 54a)

Letter of approbation by Rabbi Yosef Dov Halevi Soloveitchik, the Beis Halevi (1820-1892), Rosh Yeshivah of Minsk and Volozhin, Rabbi in Slutsk and Brisk, and illustrious founder of the Brisker dynasty.

Minsk (leaf 55a)

Heartwarming letter of recommendation by Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Leib, moreh tzedek of Minsk and author of Mili D’nezikin (Chernyshevskoe, 1873). Rabbi Moshe Yehuda was the disciple and son-in-law of Rabbi Dovid Tebeli, Av Beis Din of Minsk and author of Nachalas Dovid. In his preface to the above sefer, Rabbi Moshe Yehuda relates that his father-in-law taught him the optimal study method based on the legacy of Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin. Although Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Leib directed all of Minsk’s Jewish life, his official title remained “moreh tzedek” (see Minsk Ir Va’em Vol. 1p. 94; Rabbaneu Minsk V’chacamehah p. 33).

Ihumen (leaf 55b)

Letter of Recommendation by Rabbi Aryeh Leib, Av Beis Din of Brezhen (suburb of Minsk). Rabbi Aryeh Leib wrote these four lines on 26 Sivan, 1883 while sojourning in Ihumen. “Said Aryeh Leib son of my father Moreinu Hagaon Harav…Y[israel] Salanter…” who had passed away only four months prior, in March, 1883.

Rabbi Aryeh Leib Horowitz (1839-1896) was the son of Rabbi Yisrael Salanter and son-in-law of the author of Oneg Yom Tov. He authored Chayei Aryeh (Vilna, 1907) and many chiddushim that were incorporated into his father-in-law’s sefer, Oneg Yom Tov. Rabbi Aryeh Leib served as Rabbi in the cities of Horoshitz, Yanov and Brezhen. He was exceedingly pious, inheriting his father’s sterling character traits, righteousness and integrity, and his father Rabbi Yisrael Salanter would fondly refer to him as “my son, the tzaddik”.

“He [epitomized] ‘Walk humbly in the ways of Hashem, and unparalleled in his fear [of heaven]. He distanced himself from the qualities of anger and arrogance to the extreme, and never in his life did he hold [highly] of himself, submitting his will to the will of others. He placed a muzzle at his mouth, and he avoided frivolous speech and evil speech and never rejoiced with the downfall of another.” (See more regarding Rabbi Aryeh Leib Horowitz in the preface to Chayei Aryeh authored by his scholarly wife, and in Tnuas Hamussar Vol. 1 p. 224.)

Mogilev (leaf 58a)

Signed by Rabbi Shlomo Zalman Luria, son of the renowned philanthropist Rabbi Shmaryahu Luria of Mohilev (son-in-law of Rabbi Hillel Rivlin of Shklov and father-in-law of Rabbi Dovid Friedman of Karlin). The present signature is that of Rabbi Dovid Karliner’s brother-in-law.

Babruysk (leaf 58b) The Admor Rabbi Shmaryahu Noach Schneerson (1847-1923), Av Beis Din of Babruysk, was the son of Rabbi Yehuda Leib of Kopust and grandson of the Tzemach Tzedek. He married his first cousin, daughter of his uncle the Admor Rabbi Yisrael Noach of Nizhyn. In 1872, the Admor Maharash appointed Rabbi Shmaryahu Noach as Rabbi of Adass Chassidim in Babruysk when he was a young man of only 30 years old, yet he faithfully served his congregation for a half century until his passing.

Rabbi Avraham Baruch Soloveitchik (1850-1913) was the eldest son of the Beis Halevi and elder brother of Rabbi Chaim Halevi of Brisk. Rabbi Avraham Baruch studied under his father together with several outstanding scholars who all matured into the Gedolim of the next generation. He spent several years engaged in commerce in his hometown of Babruysk while serving as a maggid shiur in the yeshivah of Rabbi Akiva Altschuler who dwelled in the same town. Yet upon acknowledging that his business was leeching into his learning hours and that it was difficult to be entirely faithful in business, he immediately abandoned his trade and accepted a position as Rabbi of Smolensk which he filled faithfully until his passing. Rabbi Avraham Baruch was renowned for his powerful leadership abilities, shunned any form of corruption and distributed charity openhandedly to the poor. He advocated for and assisted all Rabbinical emissaries who traveled to Europe to fundraise on behalf of the destitute residents of the Yishuv, and he served as an arbitrator between the chassidim and misnagdim of his era. (Eitz Chaim Zinovich, p. 253)

Homil (59b)

Rabbi Tzvi Dov Latker, Av Beis Din of Homil, was the son-in-law of Rabbi Yaakov Yosef son of Rabbi Yitzchak Eisik Epstein, Av Beis Din of Homil and one of the disciples of the Baal Hatanya. Rabbi Tzvi Dov dwelled in Homil where he engaged in commerce, yet after the passing of his grandfather Rabbi Yitzchak Eisik, succeeded him as Rabbi of the town. Together with his brother-in-law Rabbi Elazar Shimon son of Rabbi Yosef Tomarkin, Av Beis Din of Kremenchuk, he published his grandfather’s sefer Maamar Yetzias Mitzrayim (Vilna, 1873). His impressive image appears in the sefer Toldos Rabbi Yitzchak Eisik, p. 21, and he mentioned multiple times in the sefer Ohaeli Shem by Rabbi Shmuel Noah Gotleib as one who ordained several Rabbis. Rabbi Tzvi Dov Latker’s famous teshuvah prohibiting machine matzah was printed in Kovetz Hapisgah (Vol. 1 p. 83).

Kyiv (leaf 60b)

Half-page recommendation letter by Rabbi Aharon Zev Wolf son of Rabbi Yeshaya Weil, Av Beis Din of Kyiv (b. 1845). Rabbi Aharon Zev Wolf studied in Volozhin where he was ordained by the Netziv of Volozhin and author of Oneg Yom Tov. In 1870, he was appointed Av Beis Din of Kyiv (Ohalei Shem, Pinsk, 1912 p. 179). He authored a famous teshuvah regarding an agunah that was printed in Rabbi Yoel Abelson of Odessa’s Kovetz Takanas Agunos.

Kremenchuk (leaf 61b)

Letter of Recommendation by Rabbi Yitzchak Yoel Rafaelowitz, Av Beis Din of Kremenchuk. Rabbi Yitzchak Yoel was born in 1858 and upon the instructions of the Admor Maharash, succeeded his father-in-law Rabbi Yosef Tomarkin in 1880 at the age of only 22. Rabbi Yitzchak Yoel was a genius in both the Revealed and Hidden Torah, and he was privileged to bask in the spiritual sanctity of three Admorim of Chabad, all of whom showered him with praise, honor and accolades, as evident from the letters that he received. Aside from his brilliance in Torah, he was also a talented public figure who advocated for the needs of his fellow Jews and was even appointed to lead the Admor’s delegation to the Holy Land in 1914. (See Toldos Chabad B’Eretz Hakodesh p. 273; Chassidim Harishonim VOl. 2 p. 161; Ohael Shem p. 190)

Rabbi Yisrael Yaakov Yaabetz, Av Beis Din of Kremenchuk and author of Teshuvos Maharish (Jerusalem, 1907). After serving as Rav in Kremenchuk, Rabbi Yisrael Yaakov Yaabetz journeyed to Jerusalem and settled there. At the time, there were two Rabbanim serving in Kremenchuk: Rabbi Yosef Tomarkin who served as Rav of the Chabad congregation, and Rabbi Yisrael Yaakov who served as Rav of the congregation of Chernobyl chassidim. Rabbi Yisrael Yaakov Yaabetz’s sefer Teshuvos Maharish encompasses extensive correspondence with all the Gedolim of his era, among them the authors of Beis Halevi, Rosh L’Reuveni, Shoel U’meishiv and Rabbi Yitzchak Elchanan Spektor.

Kryukov (leaf 62a)

Autograph of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Baharav, Av Beis Din of Kryukov (a small town next to Kremenchuk).

Yelizavetgrad (Kirovohrad) (leaf 62a)

Autograph of Rabbi Yehuda Leib Halevi Epstein, Av Beis Din of Yelizavetgrad (Kirovohrad) until 1897. Rabbi Yehuda Leib Epstein was succeeded by Rabbi Chaim Berlin. A famous letter that he wrote regarding the kashrus of machine matzah baked in Kremenchuk was printed in Hameilitz (Adar, 5650 [1890]), and his letter of approbation appears in Shivas Tzion Vol. 2 (Vilna, 1892).

Shpola (leaf 62a)

Zvaniradka (leaf 63a)

Lussinka (leaf 63a)

Uman (leaf 63b)

Autograph of Yaakov Ettinge. This may refer to Rabbi Yaakov son of Rabbi Mordechai Ettinger (author of Mefarshei Hayam) who dwelled in Uman. (See Shu”t Beis Yitzchak Vol. 1 Even Haezer Ch. 126 and Shu”t Chessed L’Avraham Even Haezer Ch. 42 ad Choshen Mishpat Ch. 42 (Encyclopedia L’Chachmei Galicia Vol. 1 p. 124)

מוחייליווק (leaf 63b)

Autograph of Rabbi Eliyahu Posek, Av Beis Din of מוחייליווק, author of Shu”t Mor V’Ohalos (Lemberg, 1884), 2-volume Azla Geiresh (2 volumes) and 4-volume Piskei Eliyahu.

Rabbi Eliyahu Posek (1859-1932) served as Rav in מוחייליווק between 1881-1888, and then in Oliapol and Zarivka. He passed away on 9 Iyar, 5658 (1888). His photo and personal history are recounted in the pamphlet Alon Bachus which was authored in his memory by his son Rabbi Hillel Posek.

Taliya (leaf 64a)

Smila (leaf 64a)

Autograph of Rabbi Mordechai, moreh tzedek of Smila. A letter of approbation to the said Rabbi Mordechai appears in Maamar Mordechai (Zhitomir, 1913). “The approbation of the rabbi, the great luminary, sharp and fluent in all parts of Torah, a spiritual bastion, wondrous and exceptional and famous in Torah and fear of heaven, crowned with a good name, Moreinu Harav Mordechai…Av Beis Din of Smila.” He is also metioned in Shu”t Emek Sheilah by the Admor Rabbi Mordechai Dov of Horensteipel (Even Haezer Ch. 38).

Cherkasy (leaf 64b)

Autograph of Rabbi Shmuel Yosef Segal of Cherkasy. A letter by Rabbi Shmuel Yosef dated 1855 appears in Shu”t Tzemach Tzedek Even Haezer Vol. 1 Ch. 85. Another letter of approbation appears in the above sefer Maamar Mordechai, entitled “The approbation of the rabbi, the great luminary, wise and famous in Torah and fear of heaven, elderly and attained wisdom, crowned with a good name Moreinu Harav Shmuel Yosef Halevi zt”l, Av Beis Din of the holy congregation of Cherkasy.”

Alexandria (Kherson district) (leaf 65a)

Autograph of Rabbi Yoel Itkin, Av Beis Din of Alexandria in the Kherson district. Rabbi Yoel Itkin was the son of the famed chassid Rabbi Shlomo, Av Beis Din of Staridov (brother of Rabbi Pesach of Ollastavesker and Rabbi Feivel, Av Beis Din of Oster) all sons of Rabbi Yoel who was the son-in-law of Rabbi Leib Charif, Av Beis Din of Homil and author of Kol Aryeh on Shas (Jerusalem, 1966).

Poltava (leaf 65b)

Autograph of Rabbi Shlomo Zlman Re’em (1809-1888), Av Beis Din of Poltava. Rabbi Shlomo Zalman was born in Mogilev and lived there until he was fifty years old. While he engaged in commerce, he was a phenomenal scholar who spent his days and nights studying Torah. In 1860, he was appointed Rabbi of Vitebsk after which he accepted Rabbinical positions, first in Barisov and then in Poltava. He authored the sefer Apiryon Shlomo (Warsaw, 1876) along with other sefarim that remained in manuscript form. In Elul 5684 (1884), he journeyed to Eretz Yisrael and settled in Jerusalem where he passed away on 23 Sivan, 5648 (1888) (Encyclopedia Gellis Vol. 3 p. 126). Rabbi Shlomo Zalman corresponded extensively with the Sdei Chemed and is mentioned repeatedly in his sefer. A letter of approbation that he wrote is printed in Nesivei Rashi (Vilna, 1888).

Chișinău (leaf 38a)

Autograph of Rabbi Yehuda “Yidel” Barr, municipal Rabbi.

Autograph of Rabbi Reuven, moreh tzedek of the holy congregation of Chișinău. A teshuvah by the said Rabbi Reuven was printed in Shu”t Chessed L’Avraham Tanina Ch. 37.

Autograph of Rabbi Baruch son of Rabbi Efraim Shmuel (Belikansky), moreh tzedek of the holy congregation of Chișinău. His letter of approbation also appears in Maamar Mordechai, entitled “The approbation of the rabbi, the great luminary, sharp and fluent in all parts of Torah, a spiritual bastion, wondrous and exceptional and famous in Torah and fear of heaven, crowned with a good name, Moreinu Harav Baruch…Av Beis Din of Chișinău.” His autograph also appears on the fundamental proposal for the General Union of Rabbis founded by Rabbi Aharon Menachem Mendel Hakohein of Egypt. (See Yad Re’em, #304)

Kharkov (leaf 38b)

Rabbi Avraham Yechezkel Arlozorov, Av Beis Din of Kharkov. Rabbi Avraham Yechezkel was a great scholar and illustrious Torah luminary who authored many chiddushim. His legacy appears in Sdei Chemed; Shu”t She’eris Yosef Ch. 37 by Rabbi Yoesf Reisin, Av Beis Din of Telshe; He’aros V’chiddushei Torah B’Knesses Chachmel Yisrael (Abelson) Ch. 23; Be’er Moshe (Letter 15); and a letter of approbation printed in Kehillas Yitzchak (Vilna, 1902).

One of his contemporary Rabbis and fellow residents of Kharkov inscribed (Zechor L’Avrhaam, 1999) “Rabbi Arlozorov was worthy with his talents and attributes to serve at the helm and glorify the largest congregations in the cities of Lithuania and Poland. He was a spiritual giant with gentle facial features adorned in Torah, and many Rabbis would appeal to him with questions and concern, and he would respond to them with lengthy and short answers. He had a distinguished place among the Rabbanim and geniuses of his generation, and he was well-versed in all worldly matters. Aside from his moral attributes, he was also a prolific author whose yearning for sefarim was great; and his library encompassed books in all subjects. When he traveled to cities in Lithuania, he would come equipped with many old and new sefarim… and he added glosses to all of them (Reshimos Dibburim Ch. 16). Rabbi Avraham Yechezkel passed away on 11 Teves, 5660 (1900). (See Erech Milin [Berditchev, 1907 p. 140]).

Yampolsky (leaf 39a)

Bender (leaf 39b)

Autograph of Nachman son of Moreinu Harav…moreh tzedek of [Bender].

באהאפאל (leaf 43b)

Autograph of Rabbi Yisrael Eisenstein (1837-905) Av Beis Din of Bafalle and author of Shailos U’teshuvos Amudei Eish (Lemberg, 1880). Rabbi Yisrael Eisenstein was one of the great Achronim and a prolific author who also authored Amudei Yerushalayim, a commentary on the Talmud Yerushalmi which was printed in the Vilna edition.

He was acclaimed by his close friend and colleague the Sdei Chemed as a “genius and wonder; in Yisrael, his name was great”, who quoted him frequently in his sefer. In 1869, Rabbi Yisrael was appointed Rav in באהאפאל, but in 1891, relocated to Nikolaev where he assumed the Rabbinate there until his passing.

Stanitsa Balta (leaf 43b)

Balta (leaf 43b)

Autograph of Rabbi Dovid Levy, Avy Beis Din of Balta. Rabbi Dovid inscribes several lines and signs his name on behalf of his father-in-law Rabbi Aharon Shlomo. At the age of only 18, Rabbi Dovid was crowned Rabbi of Balta, and he served the congregation there faithfully for the next thirty years until his passing in 1885 (Nachalas Avos [Vilna, 1894] 4:22). A letter of approbation by Rabbi Dovid was printed in the abovementioned sefer Amudei Eish. Testimony was also taken from him regarding an agunah, and it is printed in Shu”t Emek Sheilah by Rabbi Mordechai Dov of Horensteipel (Even Haezer Ch. 63).

Bender (leaf 43b)

Tiraspol (leaf 44ab)

Autograph of Rabbi Yisrael Avraham Lerner, Av Beis Din of Tiraspol and author of Beis Yisrael on Chochmas Adam. (This work was printed together with Chochmas Adam in several editions).

Rabbi Yisrael Avraham was born in 1840 (Ohalei Shem p. 83) and was a close friend of the Sdei Chemed who mentions him admiringly on several occasions in his sefer. Teshuvos sent to him were printed in Kochav MiYaakov, Shu”t Maharsham, Shu”t Even Yekarah, Shu”t Machazeh Avraham.

Sefer Beis Yaakov

Commentary on Aggados of Ein Yaakov by Rabbi Yechiel Michel Luria, author of Mayim Chaim and a descendant of the Vilna Gaon and other Gedolei Yisrael. The sefer also a small amount includes pilpul on masechtos Shabbos, Psachim, Ksubos, and Bava Basra, as well as several essays on parshiyos in Sefer Bereishis.

The chiddushim mentioned in this sefer include lessons taught by Rabbi Yechiel Michel’s grandfather the Vilna Gaon (37a, 37a, 50b, 51b); Rabbi Chaim of Volozhin (49b, 50b); and Rabbi Yitzchak (Itzik’l) of Volozhin (51b).

Rabbi Yechiel Michel Luria was a scion of the Maharshal, authors of Panim Meiros and Seder Hadoros, and the Vilna Gaon. In 1865, he received the endorsement of Gedolei Yerushalayim to his sefer Mayim Chayim (Warsaw, 1875) which encompasses his chiddushim on Shas. In his effusive letter of approbation, the author of Imrei Binah expresses “I discoursed with him in wisdom, and I see that he is great in Torah, and he has the capacity to debate sharply and fluently.”

In 1882, Rabbi Yechiel Michel traveled once more to Europe, where he printed his grandfather the Vilna Gaon’s chiddushim on maseches Brachos as Yad Eliyahu in Warsaw. The sefer Imrei Noam (Warsaw, 1899) also attests to his genius in a handwritten manuscript written in London, 1898.

(Rabbi David Kaminetzky in Yeshurun Vol. 23 p. 36 notes that it is not clear that the Rabbi Yechiel Michel who authored Mayim Chayim is the one and same Rabbi Yechiel Michel who published Yad Eliyahu. The title page of the latter sefer mentions only the name “Yechiel” as a descendant of the Vilna Gaon, whereas the title page of Mayim Chaim includes both “Yechiel” and “Michel”, yet without any reference to the Vilna Gaon. Notwithstanding, from the letters and inscriptions of this manuscript it is evident that Rabbi Yechial Michal Author of Mayim Chaim is defintiley the same who punlished sefer Yad Elayhu).

Description: The manuscript encompasses 65 double-sided handwritten leaves. 16 leaves comprise the Autograph Book and the remaining leaves are replete with commentary and chiddushim. The handwriting is neat and legible, and all the chiddushim can be easily read and deciphered. Page Size: 22×7 cm. Condition: Several pages professionally restored. Manuscript boasts an ornate leather binding with engravings and is preserved in a matching leather case with a built-in stand to support the sefer.

Provenance: Kedem 2014.

