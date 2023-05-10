Shoneh Halachos

Volume 3

Original Manuscript Entirely Handwritten by

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky



Handwritten and Autographed Manuscript of Shoneh Halachos Volume 3 by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

Shoneh Halachos is the well-known and fundamental halachic work of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky; this is his original handwritten manuscript.

237 full pages, entirely handwritten by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky!

Hilchos Yom Tov, Chol Hamoed, Tisha B’Av, Taanis, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Succah and Lulav, Chanukah and Megillah. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky listed the Table of Contents on the title page in beautiful large block letters. The sefer contains

The cover is autographed C. Kanievsky, and autographed again on the back cover with Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky’s full name for davening.

“Completed with the help of Hashem Yisborach on Motza’ei Shabbos Kodesh Parshas Shekalim, 28th of Shevat, 1975. At the end of the sefer he inscribes:

Finished and completed, may K-l, the Creator of the World, be praised”

Shoneh Halachos

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky (1928-2022), known and beloved to all as “Rav Chaim” was called the Sar HaTorah and the Gadol Hador of our generation. He was renowned for his incredible fluency in every realm of Torah, and people around the world approached him to resolve intricate halachic questions, and to seek his counsel, prayers and blessings.

He authored dozens of sefarim on virtually every realm of Torah, yet he placed special emphasis on his Shoneh Halachos series which deals with practical halachah.

The sefer contains the words of the Mishnah Brurah and the teachings and rulings of his uncle the Chazon Ish. (He quotes the Chazon Ish over 60 times in this present manuscript.)

Fearful of erring in halachah and causing others to err as well, Rav Chaim invested untold hours and energies into formulating his Shoneh Halachos, reviewing, refining and clarifying each word repeatedly, as clearly evident from this handwritten manuscript which features numerous corrections, erasures, additions and amendments. This is likewise the reason that he refused to allow anyone to translate his sefer into English, as instructed by his father the Steipler, explaining that if even one word was mistranslated, the entire topic could be misconstrued. (Rabbi Gedalyah Hoenigsburg in Hasefarim Shel Rabbeinu Harav Hagoan Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Bnei Brak, 2018, p. 66.)

Rav Chaim proofread each of his sefarim twice before they went to print, yet he proofread sefer Shoneh Halachos three times.

In this volume alone, Rav Chaim cites the Chazon Ish over 60 times, and his sefer is widely-acclaimed by students of the Chazon Ish.

Shoneh Halachos was distributed widely and reprinted dozens of times. It is a fundamental sefer often used for teaching Mishnah Berurah.

Bnei Brak, 1975. 237 leaves, 473 sides. Page size: 19×15 cm. Entirely handwritten in Rav Chaim’s beautiful, neat handwriting. The manuscript includes the third volume of Shoneh Halachos, excluding the halachos of Pesach. Good condition. Original binding, reinforced and restored, stored in a beautiful new box.

Rav Chaim quoted sefer Shoneh Halachos in many of sefarim and letters.

After publishing Shoneh Halachos, Rav Chaim took to quoting it in his letters and subsequently written sefarim in place of the Mishnah Berurah. He once explained that since Shoneh Halachos summarizes Mishnah Berurah, he was comfortable quoting Shoneh Halachos (Rabbi Gedalyah Hoenigsburg, Hasefarim Shel Rabbeinu Harav Hagaon Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Bnei Brak, 2018, p. 69).

……………………………………….. .

Any inquiries about this lot ?

We are available also on WhatsApp >>>