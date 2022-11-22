The one and only time in which the Chasam Sofer quotes from a Sefer Chassidus!

One of a kind! Sacred Manuscript Handwritten By the Chasam Sofer zt”l

Handwritten leaf of chiddushei Torah with commentary on Parshas Behaaloscha in the handwriting of the legendary Chasam Sofer, Av Beis Din of Pressburg. Mattersdorf, 1803.





These sacred handwritten chiddushim include five complete paragraphs!





The Chasam Sofer cites the Baal Hatanya in Likutei Amarim and delivers an explanation to the torah based on the teachings of the ba'al HaTanya .the Chasam Sofer concludes with the phrase ע"ש instructing the learner to pursue this sefer.





Fascinatingly, this is the one and only mention throughout all his prolific writings on the Torah and halachah that the Chasam Sofer explicitly references a Chassidic work. The Tanya was originally printed in 1797 and later reprinted in 1803, which was the same year that the Chasam Sofer authored these chiddushei Torah which were inscribed during the Baal Hatanya's lifetime.









The Chasam Sofer & Chassidus

The Chasam Sofer was the prime disciple of the Baal Hafla'ah who studied together with his dear friend the Baal Hatanya under their great master the Maggid of Mezritch. The Baal Hatanya's children inscribe in their preface the Haflaah and his brother Rav Shmelke of Nikolsburg encouraged their father, the Admor Hazaken, to author his Shulchan Aruch. It is reasonable to assume that the Chasam Sofer heard the Baal Hatanya's praises from his own spiritual master, the Baal Hafla'ah.





The Chasam Sofer praised Rabbi Yitzchak Eizik of Kaliv, who was the first to spread Chassidus in Hungary, as “Righteous and exalted, pious and virtuous” (Igros Sofrim Vol. 2 p. 38). He delivered a poignant eulogy upon him on 7 Av, 5581 (1821) (Drashos Chasam Sofer 321b).

The Chasam Sofer maintained a close friendship with the Yismach Moshe, and requested that the Yismach Moshe "mention me for goodness in his prayers" (Shu"t Chasam Sofer Ohr Hachaim Ch. 197).





The great Chassidic masters of his generation likewise unanimously venerated and praised the Chasam Sofer, accepting his rulings as binding halachah.





The Admor Rabbi Chaim of Sanz inscribed in his famous teshuvah regarding Nusach Sephard: “I do not differ from the great leader of all Diaspora Jewry, the Chasam Sofer zt”l, for I am not competent to argue with him even on ordinary matters” (Shu”t Divrei Chaim Vol. 2 Ch. 2).

The Avnei Nezer wrote similarly: "I am unworthy to dissent from the Chasam Sofer whose essence was completely Torah and studied Torah lishmah and was a man of G-d" (Shu"t Avnei Nezer, Even Haezer Ch. 153)





Mattersdorf, 1803. Page size: 24x19 cm. Double-sided leaf. Five complete paragraphs and additional long paragraph with a short part missing at the beginning. Good condition.







the Chasam Sofer al HaTorah



Holy of Holies

"Had the Chasam Sofer zy"a left Toras Moshe al HaTorah as his sole legacy to our nation, it would have been sufficient to manifest his greatness, for all his compositions are holy, yet the sefer Toras Moshe is holy of holies" (Hagaon Harav Meir Arik in his preface to Chassan Sofer)





Replete with Holiness

"It is incumbent upon us to praise the Master of the universe for bequeathing us in the past generation this great and holy man who illuminated our eyes in Torah and fear of heaven. Without him, we would be groping as blind men in the darkness of this exile, and all his words and drashos and chiddushei Torah in halachah and Aggadah are replete with holiness and fear of heaven and piety and pure, exalted character traits." (The Gaon of Shamloy, Zichron Moshe p. 8)





The Remarkable Segulos of the Chasam Sofer's Handwriting





The Chasam Sofer’s descendants affirm that any handwritten inscription from their revered ancestor is auspicious for protection from trial or tribulation. Whenever his son Rabbi Shimon Sofer, Av Beis Din of Cracow, faced the Austrian Parliament, he would carefully peruse a letter written by his father before rendering his decision.

The Daas Sofer would likewise give sick patients a page handwritten by the Chasam Sofer to place under their pillow as a segulah for health and recovery.





The Admor Rabbi Yoel of Satmar similarly expressed that seeing the handwriting of the Chasam Sofer can lead one to attain fear of heaven.

A Segulah for Yiras Shamayim






